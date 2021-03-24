Clay County dog owner charged with animal abandonment

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A 29-year-old Orange Park man who turned himself in on a warrant charging him with animal abandonment is now back out of jail.

The man, who News4Jax has chosen not to name since he’s facing a misdemeanor charge, recently posted $1,500 bond.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, in November, a detective with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and an animal control officer responded to a Middleburg home where the man once lived with four dogs that were left abandoned. Several neighbors reported that the man moved from the home on Nov. 14 and left behind the dogs to roam the neighborhood for food and water for weeks, the affidavit shows.

The affidavit states that upon entering the man’s previous home in Middleburg, the detective found animal feces, rat feces and urine. According to the affidavit, the inside walls of the home were damaged from the dogs clawing and chewing, and the dogs clawed and chewed a large hole that led to the outside of the home.

According to the affidavit, a female dog had chronic ear infections that appeared to have been left untreated, and two of the other dogs were left malnourished.

The affidavit states the man admitted to the detective that he was the sole owner of the four dogs and intentionally abandoned the dogs, thinking neighbors would call animal control so the animals could be rescued and taken care of. The affidavit also says the man told the investigator that he left dog food in the yard but knew it would not be enough to sustain them for a long period of time. He also told the detective he knew the female dog had ear infections but never attempted to get the dog medical help, the affidavit says.

The charge against the man is a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and/or a short stint in jail.