COVID-19 vaccination site to open at AMC Theatres in Yulee

A new COVID-19 vaccination site will open next week at the AMC Theatres on Lofton Square Court in Yulee, Nassau County Emergency Management Director Greg Foster announced Wednesday.

Beginning Tuesday, March 30, nurses will be administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine -- by appointment only -- Tuesdays through Fridays from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents currently eligible for the shots can schedule their first-dose appointments online at www.OneNassau.com/covid-19-vaccine-appointments/. Second-dose appointments are automatically scheduled for three weeks later (21 days after the first dose) at the same time and location.

Those with appointments will have to wear masks at the site. To get a shot, you must provide identification and complete the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form. To streamline the process, Foster suggests printing and completing the form before your appointment and then bringing it with you.

Anyone with questions or who has difficulty scheduling a vaccination appointment should call emergency management at 904-548-0900 during normal business hours or email NCEM@NassauSO.com.