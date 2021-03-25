Jacksonville man charged with attempted murder in Arlington shooting

Hunter Fletcher is charged with attempted murder in connection with a March 24 shooting on Arlington Road.

A Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting in Arlington that wounded another driver.

Hunter Van Fletcher, 25, was booked into the Duval County jail on a charge of attempted murder, according to his arrest report. Jail records on Thursday showed he remains in custody in lieu of $300,000 bond.

The charge stems from a shooting reported about 1 a.m. Wednesday on Arlington Road. An officer who heard the gunfire found a vehicle with two bullet holes in the windshield and the driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The same officer found several spent rifle casings in the roadway just ahead of the victim’s vehicle.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.

The victim and a witness told police they saw a red pickup cut the victim off in traffic and then slam on his brakes, forcing the victim’s vehicle to stop, according to the report. What they said happened next is redacted from the arrest report.

Ad

A short time later, police located a pickup truck with bullet holes on Merrill Road that matched the description provided by the victim and witness. Fletcher was then taken into custody for questioning.

It’s unclear what Fletcher told police as that too was redacted from his arrest report.

At Fletcher’s first appearance in court Wednesday, his defense attorney suggested his client acted in self-defense.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact JSO by dialing 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.