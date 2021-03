Coast Guard investigating unknown sheen on river in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Coast Guard personnel from Savannah personnel are investigating a recurring mystery sheen coming from the bank of the East River in Brunswick.

The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit has been conducting an investigation since February 2019 to identify the source of the sheen across multiple waterfront properties.

Hard boom and absorbent materials have been placed around the discharge sites to recover any product that enters the water as the source of the sheen remains unknown at this time. MSU Savannah personnel are coordinating the investigation with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and several affected property owners.

The Coast Guard has spill response contractors working to locate and secure the source of the sheen to prevent further environmental impacts to the East River.

“Our number one goal with this case is to protect human health and the marine environment by mitigating the impact of the release and eliminating the source of this sheen as soon as possible,” said Cmdr. Kevin Broyles, MSU Savannah’s commanding officer.

Evidence points to an underground source being the root cause of the sheen and Coast Guard pollution investigators have determined the sheen is not connected with salvage operations involving the Golden Ray vessel on St. Simons Sound.