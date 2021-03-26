Special council meeting called to discuss arrest of Jacksonville Beach city attorney

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A special council meeting was called Thursday night to discuss the arrest of Jacksonville Beach City Attorney Chris Ambrosio, who court records show has been accused of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.

Ambrosio, 48, was arrested by the Atlantic Beach Police Department and booked into Duval County jail early Wednesday morning. Court records show the alleged victim is between 12 and 16 years old.

During the meeting, it was decided that Ambrosio would be placed on administrative leave. The city will prepare a resolution for termination with cause and revisit the case in 30 days.

Ambrosio has been ordered held on a $120,000 bond on two charges, which included contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child. If he makes bond, he must wear a GPS monitor and is not to come within 750 feet of the alleged victim or their family.

According to a police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Ambrosio has hung out with the alleged victim on several occasions.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Ambrosio went to the Atlantic Beach Police Station and provided a two-hour taped statement, which was redacted in the report. He was arrested after the interview.

His arraignment is set for April 14.