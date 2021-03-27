Jacksonville native awarded medal for saving choking classmate at Officer Candidate School

Capt. Mark C. Hazenberg, commanding officer of Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, awards Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell, an Officer School (OCS) class 08-21 student, with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, March 17.

Jacksonville native Tyler Zutell, an Officer Candidate School student, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on March 17, for his actions that saved the life of a choking student.

“Officer Candidate Zutell’s effective use of prior training and his ‘take-charge’ attitude demonstrated leadership and saved the life of a shipmate,” said Capt. Mark Hazenberg, commanding officer, Officer Training Command Newport, who awarded Zutell the medal.

While eating dinner at the Ney Hall Galley, Zutell noticed a student from the nearby junior indoctrination class choking and struggling to breathe. Without hesitation, he quickly responded and successfully administered the Heimlich maneuver.

“I knew how to do it, and hesitation was out of the question,” said Zutell. “It all happened right in front of me.”

The student was treated onsite and was OK.

Zutell said he learned the maneuver in two weeks of lifeguard training through the Red Cross and 40 hours of combat lifesaver training in the National Guard. The training reinforced his willingness and ability to respond, he added.

Both of his parents served in the Marine Corps. Growing up in a military family, Zutell had always been interested in a career in the armed forces. After several years as a Human Intelligence Collector in the Florida Army National Guard, he decided to join the Navy as a supply officer.

“[Tyler] has a history of looking out for people and stepping up when needed,” said Pam Zutell, his mother and a prior administrative specialist in the Marine Corps.

The NAM is awarded to members of the armed forces for a specific achievement or for sustained meritorious service.

After graduating OCS, Zutell will report to the Navy’s Supply Corps School.