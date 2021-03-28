Teen seriously injured in Bradford County crash, troopers say

A teenager was seriously injured in a crash Saturday evening in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 9:45 p.m. at County Road 18 and Southwest 118th Lane.

According to a Highway Patrol report, a tractor-trailer was backing into Southwest 118th Lane, blocking both lanes of C.R. 18, as a pickup truck was traveling east on C.R. 18. The report said the driver of the pickup was unable to see the tractor-trailer and collided with the trailer.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old Starke boy, was seriously injured.

Troopers said the passenger in the pickup, an 18-year-old Keystone Heights man, and the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 30-year-old Brooker man, were not injured.

According to the FHP report, the case is open and charges are pending.