Publix opens another round of appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

More vaccines arriving in South Florida in underserved communities and at Publix pharmacies

Publix vaccinations are now available for the Moderna shot. People who book Friday will receive their first dose on Tuesday.

Publix canceled Wednesday’s booking because its stores are closed on Sunday for Easter. That doesn’t impact second doses, which have already been scheduled around the holiday.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 a.m. for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies. Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.