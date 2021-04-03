No appointments required for this pop-up site in Jacksonville today

FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2021 file photo, a member of the the medical staff prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. German officials have decided to limit the use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 after more unusual blood clots were reported in a small number of people who received the shots. Earlier this month, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday morning a pop-up vaccination site will administer Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines, and no appointments are required.

It’s expected to be a busy day, especially ahead of Monday where the requirements are going to allow everyone 16 and older to get the shot.

This pop-up is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

There are changes coming to federal sites like the one at Gateway mall and its satellite locations.

Starting Monday, people 16 and older can get the shot.

Monday is also the last day you can get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the federal site. Those who got the first dose at those sites can still get their second dose there.

On Tuesday, only Johnson & Johnson shots will be offered.

Those under 18 must go to a site giving Pfizer, because right now Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only authorized for people 18 and up.

They also need an adult with them to give permission.

Ad

The state is requiring 16 and 17-year-olds to have a consent form filled out.

And again, this J&J pop-up site opens at 9 a.m. today, and no appointments required.