Need a job? The city of Jacksonville is hiring lifeguards for the summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re a strong swimmer who’s looking for a summer job, then look no further.

The city of Jacksonville is hiring lifeguards to staff public pools over the summer, the city announced in a Monday news release. The starting pay for newly hired city lifeguards is $10 an hour.

Applicants must be 15 years old and have completed lifeguard training, which includes a 300-yard swim, treading water hands-free for two minutes and retrieving a 10-pound brick from a diving well.

“Becoming a lifeguard is (a) wonderful opportunity to learn leadership, responsibility and teamwork. Apply now for a rewarding summer job that also looks great on a professional resume,” the city said.

Interested candidates can learn more about training dates on the city’s website. To learn more about these jobs, call 904-255-4271 or send an email to bealifeguard@coj.net.