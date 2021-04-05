Target’s annual car seat trade-in program is back in contactless form

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you haven’t already heard, Target’s car seat trade-in event is back, and you don’t want to miss this.

Target is once again offering coupons for people who bring in old car seats to recycle.

This is pretty exciting stuff for parents, because whatever the condition of any car seat you currently have, you can take it to Target to trade in for a coupon.

The trade-in program runs Monday through April 17 at all locations and is contact free.

Shoppers can drop of old car seats in a box and get a digital coupon when they scan a code using their mobile devices.

The coupon is good for 20 percent off a variety of baby gear. Select baby home gear includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers & bouncers.

The store says it will accept damaged or expired car seats.

Ad

The event was started in April 2016. Since then, Target officials say 17.7 million lbs. of car seats have been recycled.

After they are recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, new products are created, such as pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials such as carpet padding and steel beams.

Below are some frequently asked questions:

When is the car seat trade-in program taking place?

Monday, April 5, 2021 through Saturday, April 17, 2021.

What type of car seat qualifies for a trade in?

Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including: infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged. Guests will receive a 20% off coupon for trading in any one of these items.

Where do I bring my old car seat to trade-in?

Car seats can only be traded in at a Target store. Target will have drop-off boxes for guests’ unwanted car seats located near Guest Services.

How do I receive a coupon for trading in an old car seat?

Signs will be placed near the drop-off boxes for guests to scan the coupon into their Circle offers, using the Target app on their mobile device. Upon scanning in the Target app, the guest will receive one coupon per Target Circle account – this coupon is redeemable twice.

What is the coupon offer and how do I redeem it?

You will receive one 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby gear. Coupons can be applied to both in-store and online purchases and is eligible through May 1, 2021. This coupon can be combined with other item offers. This coupon is redeemable twice.

Are all stores participating in the car seat trade-in program?

All stores, with the exception of select small format stores, are participating.

Click here to find participating stores.

So, if you do have an old car seat laying around or you’re ready to upgrade, or you have an expired seat and a new baby on the way, be sure to take advantage of the deal.

Ad

Click here for more information.