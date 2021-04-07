Fernandina Beach commissioners pick times for live music

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Amid an ongoing discussion over the city’s noise ordinance, the Fernandina Beach City Commission decided on times for live music to be permitted.

Many restaurants in the area say they’ve received citations due to noise violations, and commissioners also proposed two noise ordinances during a Tuesday meeting of the City Commission.

Ordinance 8.1 would allow musicians to play at a set audio level. The ordinance also states there’s a 25-feet rule starting at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends, meaning people can’t be able to hear music 25-feet away from the source.

Ordinance 8.2 would require a sound meter to measure the decibel of the sound, which wild cost the city money.

Alex Delfs was a musician who spoke during the meeting at City Hall. She said she was recently told by police to stop playing music.

“I was playing like I normally do, my permit showing the whole time,” Delfs said. “They basically said we had to pack up within 15 minutes even through I had my permit, shown I paid my 300 dollars to be able to play there.”

Delfs said she was playing music on her guitar through her amplifier in Pocket Park. She said she invited a horn band to accompany her.

Captain Mark Foxworth, with Fernandina Beach Police, explained a nearby business owner made a complaint over the music being too loud.

“They complain that he could not hear his customers inside the store because the music was so loud when the officers got there what they found is it was not just her playing, there was a band playing as well, saxophone, trumpet, trombone,” Foxworth said.

The city decided on the following times for live music:

Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

The motion passed 4-1. The commission plans to have a discussion on decibel levels April 20.