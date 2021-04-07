Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating after man shoots brother in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that may have been a matter of self-defense when a man shot his brother early Wednesday morning.

Police said a neighbor called 911 when they heard a loud argument and gunshots at an apartment complex near Tall Pine Lane W and Justina Road before 2 a.m.

When police arrived they found a man in his 20s outside of the apartment with a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to JSO Sgt Steven Patrick. The man was rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Sgt. Patrick said the two involved in the shooting are brothers. The brother who fired the shots is in police custody.

There is conflicting information on whether the shooting was a case of self-defense, but three witnesses are cooperating with the police.

News4Jax is working to learn more.