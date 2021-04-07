Man trapped under tree stump grinder dies from injuries, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a man got trapped beneath a tree stump grinder and died from his injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said investigators were called to the scene on Redwood Avenue at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

“We know the employee was working by himself in a backyard of a residence, using the industrial tree stump grinder between a house and a hedge line. At some point he got trapped underneath,” Rudlaff explained.

Rudlaff said the man worked for a local company. A Shaw’s Tree Service truck was spotted at the scene.

Donnie Clark, who lives down the street, said it was shocking to come outside and find police.

“It’s just so sad. That’s somebody’s child,” Clark said.

The man was said to be between the ages of 35 and 40 years old.