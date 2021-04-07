Pedestrian rushed to hospital after hit by vehicle in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in downtown Jacksonville just after 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The crash happened at the corner of State Street and Liberty Street. Sgt. Irvin, a traffic homicide detective with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said the preliminary information shows that a person believed to be a transient was standing on the sidewalk when they stepped into oncoming traffic.

Irvin said the driver stayed on-scene and cooperated with law enforcement. At this time, it appears that the driver didn’t do anything wrong, police said.

Several witnesses also saw the crash. Irvin urged drivers to be extra vigilant when driving through downtown as pedestrians in the area are known to cross streets outside of crosswalks.

Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in downtown Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/u4u9VK4s5s — Emily Boyer (@Wjxt4EmilyBoyer) April 7, 2021

News4Jax requested the full crash report from JSO.