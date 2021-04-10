Local News

Pedestrian killed on Blanding Boulevard

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 33-year-old Orange Park man died after being struck by a car early Saturday morning on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road.

Troopers said a car was southbound on Blanding at 2:15 a.m. when it struck the pedestrian as he ran across the road. According to the FHP report, the 29-year-old driver swerved but still struck the man, who died at the scene.

All southbound lanes were blocked overnight while FHP investigated, but the scene is now clear.

