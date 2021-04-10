Pedestrian killed on Blanding Boulevard

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 33-year-old Orange Park man died after being struck by a car early Saturday morning on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road.
Troopers said a car was southbound on Blanding at 2:15 a.m. when it struck the pedestrian as he ran across the road. According to the FHP report, the 29-year-old driver swerved but still struck the man, who died at the scene.
All southbound lanes were blocked overnight while FHP investigated, but the scene is now clear.
Clay County Fatal Crash: SR 21 (Blanding Blvd.) at Wells Road. Vehicle versus Pedestrian. Pedestrian pronounced deceased on scene. All southbound lanes of SR 21 is blocked. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Z9iA4T8qVw— FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) April 10, 2021