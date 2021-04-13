Vietnam veteran who survived cancer, COVID hits 100-gallon milestone with OneBlood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man, who is also a Vietnam vet that survived cancer and COVID-19, reached the 100-gallon-donor milestone with OneBlood on Wednesday.

While battling cancer and the coronavirus, Carl Schuck managed to keep donating platelets and even convalescent plasma to help those fighting COVID-19.

“Do it, it’s so easy to do,” Schuck said. “The people are so nice. Why be afraid?”

Schuck first donated whole blood when he was 19 years old and continued while he was in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970, according to OneBlood.

He donated blood for his neighbor in California, and when he moved back to Florida, his employer held regular blood drives where he became a two-gallon donor. Schuck then began donating platelet, which mainly go to cancer pateints.

After he donated over 96 gallons, OneBlood said in a news release, he learned he had cancer. Three years later, he was diagnosed with COVID-19, spending three weeks in the hospital, 15 days of which were on a ventilator.

Schuck was honored Wednesday with a cake and certificate showing his contribution to saving countless lives.

“Thank God I’m still around here to hit this milestone,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming and I’m just thrilled to be here today.”

Schuck joins fewer than 300 Floridians who have reached the 100-gallon donor milestone since blood banking began during the second World War.

Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. All donors receive a wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening, including a Covid-19 antibody test, plus a surprise gift.

To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit oneblood.org or call 1.888.9DONATE (1.888.936.6283).

