More scooters in Jacksonville? City council may expand limit on electric scooter vendors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People in Jacksonville could soon see more electric scooters on the streets of downtown.

City leaders are considering expanding the limits on the new pilot program, despite an outcry of safety concerns from residents.

People have been venting to News4Jax about the issue, saying they’ve seen people zipping in between cars and not following basic rules of the road. However, there’s enthusiastic support for the scooters, too. Supporters say they’re a lot of fun and add something to downtown.

The changes city leaders are expected to talk about today include increasing the number of companies that can offer scooters. Currently, only four companies are approved, but that could go up to six.

The number of scooters allowed in corral storage is five, but the new plan proposes allowing as many as 12.

A common complaint from people who loathe the electric scooters is that the scooters are left in odd spots around town, and sometimes in the middle of walkways.

The city council seemingly addresses that concern with a new limit to impose on vendors. It says scooters that are ditched and not retrieved by the company after 180 days, will become city property

As far as safety concerns while the scooters are being operated, at least one of the scooter vendors has already started addressing those issues.

The company named SPIN held a safety event.

The operations manager told News4Jax if riders are caught not riding safely, warnings will be issued and they could even be kicked off their app.

If you want to ride a scooter, you still have to follow the rules of the road just like you’re driving a car.