Father remembers Clay County man, Army Ranger killed serving in Afghanistan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he will withdraw the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan and end America’s longest war.

He declared Wednesday that the Sept. 11 attacks, which were coordinated from Afghanistan, cannot justify American forces still being there 20 years after the deadliest terror assault on the United States. Biden called the U.S. military presence the nation’s “forever war.”

Sgt. Bradley Crose was a First Battalion Ranger in the United States Army. His father, Ricky, who lives in Clay County, is a Navy veteran.

Bradley Crose was killed in action at age 22 while serving in Afghanistan in March 2002.

“You lost a great treasure in your life that can never be replaced but, yet, if my son knew that the results would be the same, he would still go,” Ricky Crose said.

His son died while fighting in what’s known as the Battle of Roberts Ridge, what’s said to be one of the deadliest engagements during Operation Anaconda.

Ad

Ricky Crose said he wants the troops to come home, but he feels that some military personnel should stay in Afghanistan.

“I hope that President Biden is absolutely correct. I hope that peace will reign in Afghanistan. I hope that no more Americans will die there. But the reality of the situation is, I doubt it. I have hope, but I doubt it,” Ricky Crose said.

He said this about anyone who lost their life while serving in Afghanistan.

“No son or daughter gave their life in vain there because they were protecting us,” Ricky Crose said.

Over the past 20 years, more than 2,200 troops have died and 20,000 were wounded while serving in Afghanistan.