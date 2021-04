Fernandina Beach resident Morgan Suhr has been missing since 3 a.m. Monday when walked away from a home near Remsenburg Drive, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Suhr, 31, suffers from a mental health disorder and has not been on his medication and is considered endangered.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have seen Suhr, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.