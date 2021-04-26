Duval County coronavirus cases up nearly 5% in last month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While much focus has been on COVID-19 vaccination numbers, cases of the coronavirus in Duval County are showing an increase compared to a month ago.

Since March 26, there has been an increase of 4,565 cases in Duval County. That is a 4.96% increase from a month ago.

News4Jax on Monday took a close look at COVID-19 cases in Jacksonville to see what areas of town are seeing larger increases.

Among the ZIP codes that have seen the most growth is 32211 in the Arlington area. It had 181 new cases since last month -- a 6.61% increase.

In 32219 in Northwest Jacksonville, there were 86 new cases in a month -- a 6.24% increase.

In 32204 in Riverside, there were 63 new cases for a 6.12% increase in a month.

News4Jax also took a look at hospitalizations in recent weeks. Typically, there have been between 100 and 115 people in a Duval County hospital with COVID-19, at any given time.