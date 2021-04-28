FDOT urging drivers to watch for work zones

There’s nothing worse than getting slowed down by construction work, so we want you to be safe and prepared.

As part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Florida Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be aware of workers and the dangers they face while doing road projects.

Statewide crash data from 2015 to 2019 shows the sunshine state had more than 50,000 work zone-related crashes including 380 fatalities and more than 2,400 serious injuries.

More than 20% of work zone fatal crashes involved rear-end collisions and speed was a factor in more than a quarter of these fatal crashes.

Workers maintain bridges, highways, sidewalks and streets so travel is safe for drivers.

FDOT officials remind drivers to pay attention, slow down, drive distraction-free and remember to practice safe driving habits so you and these workers can make it home safely daily. “Whenever there are workers present, that’s when they’re in danger. We want drivers to make sure they’re making good decisions, because workers may be there, and you just don’t see them. In many cases, work is taking place where you can’t see it so just be mindful of that as you make your way on the roadway,” said Hampton Ray, the spokesperson for FDOT.

The goal of Work Zone Awareness week is to make sure drivers understand the importance of safely sharing the road with workers.