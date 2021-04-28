Lead prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case leaving district attorney’s office: report

Jesse Evans, formerly the lead prosecutor in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case.

The lead prosecutor in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case is leaving the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Jesse Evans was leaving the office.

AJC reported that Linda Dunikoski will now take over. She has been working on the case with Evans.

RELATED: Coverage of Ahmaud Arbery case

Dunikoski will be in charge of prosecuting Greg McMichael and his son Travis McMichael who are accused in the shooting death of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed while running through their Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside of Brunswick.

More than two months passed before the two were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Ad

A third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, a neighbor of the McMichaels who authorities say had joined in their pursuit of Arbery and recorded the cellphone video of the shooting, also was subsequently charged with murder. All three men remain jailed, awaiting trial.

The video of the shooting sparked nationwide protests over Arbery’s death and the way prosecutors handled the case.