Man suffering from stab wounds found in Northwest Jacksonville yard, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man suffering from deep stab wounds was discovered Wednesday morning in a Northwest Jacksonville yard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was described as being in his 60s, was in critical condition, but he was stable at last check, police said.

Officers said they responded around 10 a.m. Wednesday to the yard on Paul Revere Drive near Edgewood Avenue West after someone saw the man and called police. When officers arrived, they found the man, who had extensive stab wounds to his neck and face, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man said the incident occurred Tuesday evening on Edgewood Avenue West near Oriole Street -- about a mile away from the yard where he was found. Police said they believe the man was in the yard all night, but they’re still investigating.

Police said they do not have any suspect information, but they said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).