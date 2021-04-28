Vaccinations resume for inmates in Duval County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Wednesday, inmate vaccinations will resume at the Duval County jail. It’s the first time since the state dropped its age requirement for vaccines.

There wasn’t a huge demand the last time health care workers offered shots. Of those who were vaccinated, only about half of those who were eligible rolled up their sleeves, which was about 35 inmates.

That happened after an outbreak inside the jail infected hundreds and led to three inmate deaths.

Now that the age requirement has dropped statewide, allowing more people overall to get vaccinated, it’s possible that number could grow.

Agape Health is providing 200 doses and the Florida Department of Health is offering 300 doses. Workers with Agape Health plan to return in the next 30 days with 200 more doses.

Statewide, nearly 33,000 Florida inmates have told their wardens they want a COVID-19 vaccine, but there is no timeline for when they could all be vaccinated.

Health restrictions are still in place at correctional facilities. Right now, visits are only allowed on weekends and masks and social distancing are still required.