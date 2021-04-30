Forestview Outlaws recognized as national champions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars weren’t the only team in Jacksonville on display Thursday evening during the first round of the NFL draft. Another team that got special recognition at TIAA Bank Field was the Forestview Outlaws.

The team was recently named the national champion in the Mitey Mite Pop Warner football league for 7- to 9-year-olds.

Coach Glenn Alexander said it has been an exciting season for the team, but they knew they were winners when the season started.

“Lost the year before, got to come back and win again,” Alexzander said.

Nine-year-old Gerold Watson and 10-year-old Zadon Middleton could not have been more gracious as they -- along with the rest of the team -- were given helmets as a huge surprise.

The keynote speaker, Jaguars legend Paul Posluszny, said the main focus of Thursday night’s ceremony was to make sure the players understand how critical safety is in football.

“Anytime you can help young players, whether it’s develop or just help them learn something or understand the importance of health and safety surrounding this game … you always want to take advantage of it,” Posluszny said.