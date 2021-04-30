How to keep watching Channel 4 on a Roku if you have YouTube TV

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Roku and YouTube TV are parting ways.

Roku says Google, which owns YouTube TV, chose to let its contract with Roku expire.

That means if you’re thinking of switching to YouTube TV for streaming services, you can’t download that app on Roku anymore.

If you already have the app downloaded, it will still work on your Roku device, just make sure to NOT delete it.

However, if you do delete YouTube TV from your Roku and you want to watch your favorite stations, like Channel 4, you still can.

Just follow these easy steps:

Go to the Homepage.

Click right, and then up, you’ll see a button that says ADD CHANNEL.

Click on that, scroll down to the search button.

Search either WJXT or News4Jax.

Click on the app, click add channel, and that’s it.

On the app, you’ll be able to livestream all our local programming, have access to skycams and traffic cams, and you’ll also have access to on demand segments, top stories, The Morning Show and much more.