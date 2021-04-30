Kindergarten enrollment opens up May 3 for Duval students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Enrollment starts Monday for kids getting ready for their first day of kindergarten.

In order to qualify, the child has to be five years old on or before September 1 of this year.

And the district is making it just a two-step process.

The first is finding a school.

There is an online tool that the district is helping people do that you can enter your street address, and then this tool maps out which schools are in your attendance zone.

The second step is making contact with that school in order to make an appointment for registration.

To that appointment, you have to bring four things: first, your child’s birth certificate. The second is a record of their physical examination. The third is an immunization record and the fourth is proof of your address.

Now there are several options for what you can use as a proof of address.