Sea turtle nesting season begins May 1: How you can help

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The beaches of St. Johns County are home to several species of endangered or threatened sea turtles.

Residents and visitors can protect these creatures and their vulnerable nesting sites as they return each season to nest along the beaches.

Sea turtle nesting season begins May 1, and St. Johns County officials are asking residents, visitors, and businesses to help protect natural habitat by observing all nesting season laws and regulations.

Loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings crawl to sea. Adult loggerheads can weigh between 200 and 350 pounds and can reach 3 feet in length. Loggerheads typically nest in Florida from April through September. (Photo by Blair Witherington) (FWC Research Institute)

All beachfront properties are required to reduce their impact by eliminating interior and exterior lights which may disrupt nesting sea turtles. Volleyball court lights at St. Johns County Pier Park will turn on at sunset and turn off at 9 p.m. during this time.

Beach visitors can also have a positive impact on nesting sea turtles by taking the following actions while enjoying the beach:

Refrain from using fireworks and open fires.

Remove ruts and sandcastles.

Flashlights are strongly discouraged as they can harm sea turtles.

Avoid entering sand dunes and conservation zones (15 feet seaward of the dune line).

Refrain from using balloons, as they can fall into the ocean and harm marine life.

Never approach sea turtles emerging from, or returning to the sea. Nesting sea turtles are vulnerable, timid, and can be easily frightened away.

Never push an injured animal back into the ocean. If an injured, sick, or deceased sea turtle is encountered, please call the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 904-824-8304.