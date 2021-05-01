2 die in fiery early morning crash on University Avenue in Gainesville

Two people died Saturday morning in a crash in Gainesville police say.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A driver and passenger died early Saturday morning when their vehicle was involved in a violent wreck at a busy Gainesville intersection and caught fire after wrapping around a traffic signal police, Gainesville police said.

The crash was reported about 2:14 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the vehicle was headed west on West University Avenue “at a high rate of speed” and hit a median near Southwest 32nd Street before careening over the sidewalk into a 4-foot wall.

The impact sent the vehicle spinning into the traffic pole, wrapping it around the pole, where it was immediately engulfed in flames, police said.

The driver and only passenger died at the scene. Their names and ages were not released. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Gainesville police asked drivers using the nearby intersection of West University Avenue and 34th Street to be patient and use caution because the crash knocked out the traffics lights at the intersection. If you can, avoid the area.

Police are still investigating the crash.