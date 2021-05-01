FBI says information about image could help rescue child victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – It’s been said a picture is worth a thousand words. According to a post from the FBI, information connected to this picture could be worth a lot more -- the lives of children.

The FBI put out a social media post showing a photo with a white cabinet and drawers in a living room.

The agency is hoping someone can identify the image.

The FBI didn’t offer much information about the image, only stating any piece of information could help lead to the rescue of child victims.

If you have any information about the image, you can contact the FBI.