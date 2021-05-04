Fernandina Beach votes in favor of personal choice on face coverings

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Fernandina Beach on Tuesday voted in favor of allowing people to wear face coverings in public based on personal choice.

The vote was 4-1 in favor. Commissioner Chip Ross was the “no” vote.

Before addressing the ordinance, the commissioners discussed that Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed an executive order that will suspend all COVID-19 emergency orders issued by local governments in Florida. DeSantis signed the order to bridge the gap before a law that accomplishes the same goal goes into effect on July 1.

After the discussion, the city commission changed the wording of its mask ordinance from “mandatory” to “optional and personal choice” when it comes to face coverings.

After the vote, the commissioners in favor took their masks off. Ross continued to wear his.