(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo shows a Dunkin' Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The Massachusetts-based coffee and donuts empire is teaming with Post Consumer Brands to release two new breakfast cereals based on two of its most popular coffee drinks: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte. The new cereals are expected to hit grocery shelves in late August 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police responded to a robbery at a Dunkin Donuts on Emerson street around 2 a.m., Monday morning.

Officers found one person shot..

That person was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a male suspect. They believe he left the scene in a small white SUV.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and camo pants.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact JSO.