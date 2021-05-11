Jacksonville police warn of spike in scam calls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted a message on social media Tuesday warning citizens of a rise in reported scam calls.

JSO said citizens are being told that unless money is received, law enforcement officers will seek arrest warrants or respond to make a physical arrest.

“Please be aware that officers will never contact you via phone or email alleging that you must pay money to avoid being arrested,” the post warned.

The Sheriff’s Office said if you suspect someone is attempting to extort money from you under threat of you being arrested, you should call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 to report it immediately.