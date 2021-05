JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and U.S. Marshals were sent to a neighborhood in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon, and sources confirm to News4Jax that a suspect was shot.

The scene is near the intersection of Rogero and Morgana roads. Sources said no officers were injured.

A woman was seen being escorted from the area in handcuffs.

Additional details were not immediately provided. News4Jax has a crew at the scene working to gather additional information.