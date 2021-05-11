14-year-old accused in Tristyn Bailey’s murder faces judge Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old schoolmate, Tristyn Bailey, a 14-year-old St. Johns County boy made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

Aiden Fucci appeared in a Volusia County court as he is in custody with the Department of Juvenile Justice there following his arrest early Monday morning by St. Johns County authorities.

Fucci appeared before Circuit Judge Michael Orfinger at 8:30 a.m. via a Zoom conference call. The 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office has not yet decided if he will be charged as an adult. While they make that determination, Fucci was ordered to be held in DJJ custody for the next 21 days.

Both of Fucci’s parents were also on the Zoom call.

After the brief appearance, Fucci’s attorney, Andy Snober, told News4Jax by phone that he had no comment at this time.

Teen arrested

The sheriff said it is still early in the investigation, and the charge or charges Fucci ultimately faces could change. According to a statement, the State Attorney will decide whether it is appropriate to charge the teen as an adult.

“As Sheriff (Rob) Hardwick stated in his press conference today, our office will continue to investigate the case to determine both the appropriate charges going forward, and whether or not (Fucci) will be charged as an adult,” a State Attorney’s Office spokesperson said.

Hardwick said this going to be a long process.

“There are multiple crime scenes involved here,” Hardwick said. “Again we’re going to let our current investigations division do their due diligence and take their time to get this case right.”

The Sheriff’s Office announced Fucci’s arrest a little more than 24 hours after Bailey was reported missing.

Police said investigators zeroed in on Fucci after the girl’s body was found in a wooded area.

“Based on the discovery of the body and admissions during questioning, we refocused our investigative efforts,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Since then, investigators spent hours searching Fucci’s home.

The Sheriff’s Office said they found several pieces of evidence at the house after obtaining search warrants. They are also looking into any potential evidence on social media.

The Sheriff confirms the two teenagers went to the same school, Patriot Oaks Academy.

Bailey’s body was found in a wooded area about 6 p.m. Sunday by a neighbor who was out for a stroll, about eight hours after the girl’s family called 911 to report her missing, the sheriff said. Authorities did not specify where exactly the discovery was made.

A cause of death has not been released yet.

Community rallies

In a massive showing of support for Bailey’s family, members of the community gathered in St. Johns County for a large vigil Monday night to remember the 13-year-old.

Holding candles, people stood together at the South Durbin Crossing Amenity Center to pay their respects. Many wore the color aqua, Bailey’s favorite color.

The Bartram Bears also gathered for a candlelight vigil and prayer in remembrance of Bailey at 8 p.m. at Rivertown Fields.

Bailey was an athlete on two different cheer squads.

On Monday night, she was also remembered during a prayer circle at Infinity Allstars, a gymnastics center where she practiced.