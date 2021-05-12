Teen hospitalized after shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teen boy is in the hospital after being shot in the face Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and police are looking for the shooter.

Officers responded to Cranberry Lane South after witnesses reported a man walking down the street with a gunshot wound to the face. Officers located the victim, who was not identified.

The teen was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by firefighters, police said.

There was no information to release about the shooter they were looking for. Detectives are speaking with several witnesses and checking any surveillance footage.

If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.