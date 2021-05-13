Jacksonville man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2019 death of Mayport man

Photo of John Emory Wilson and a photo provided by family of Dylan McCurdy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A jury found a Jacksonville man guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of a 26-year-old Mayport man, the State Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

John Emory Wilson, 36, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The judge will set a sentencing hearing the week of June 8.

On April 1, 2019, the body of Dylan McCurdy was found on the side of Featherwood Drive, about a mile from his home. Investigators said he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, a witness identified Wilson by his nickname as a suspect and provided information about the vehicle that dumped McCurdy on the road. The next day, the same vehicle passed the detective as they conducted a witness interview, and a traffic stop was conducted. Prosecutors said Wilson was the driver and was arrested on unrelated charges.

Despite apparent attempts to clean the car, according to the state Attorney’s Office, McCurdy’s blood was found in several areas of the car, and the passenger-side window was missing.

Other witnesses confirmed Wilson shot McCurdy and threw the gun into a creek, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dive team found the gun and forensic analysis revealed McCurdy’s blood was on the barrel.