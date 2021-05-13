Search for suspects after man shot in leg at Palomas Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is injured after a shooting early Thursday morning on the Westside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers found the man in a parking lot at the Palomas Apartments on 1319 Laclede Avenue. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said he was involved in a fight between another man and woman in the parking lot, but they ran away before police arrived.

JSO said they are not aware of any witnesses right now.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.