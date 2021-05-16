Brush fire near Hodges Boulevard contained, JFRD says

Crews were called to fight a brush fire Sunday near Hodges Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews were called Sunday to battle a brush fire near Hodges Boulevard and Sutton Park Drive, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire was reported about 3 p.m.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., JFRD said the Florida Forest Service was about to cut lines around the fire.

About 10 minutes later, JFRD told News4Jax that the fire was contained and crews were working to put out hot spots.

JFRD said no homes are threatened at this time.