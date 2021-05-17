Wildfire in rural St. Johns County burns 675 acres

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Forest Service is working to put out a large wildfire in St. Johns County.

The address provided by the Forest Service was along Oscar Ashton Road, which is in the area of the Watson Island State Forest. It was about 8 miles west of I-95 and several miles east of the St. Johns River.

At 9 p.m., the fire was estimated to have burned about 675 acres and was 75% contained. It had grown from about 100 acres when it was reported around 3:30 p.m.

No structures were said to be in danger and no evacuations are being conducted. It’s unclear what’s believed to have sparked the blaze.

“The weather is going to be on our side tonight because the relative humidity is up and the winds have died down a bit, and that plays a huge effort in suppression efforts,” said Julie Alan, spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service.

The Forest Service hoped to have the fire contained before daybreak Tuesday.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital to be evaluated as a precaution. The Forest Service said flames got close to his bulldozer.

Dozer plow units were on scene, and air support assets were being used.

