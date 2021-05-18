Job fair hopes to fill positions at Jacksonville-area restaurants, hotels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is hosting a job fair Tuesday, and hopes to fill more than 1,000 jobs.

Interviews will be conducted on-site. There are four different locations for the fair, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locations include:

Fernandina Beach: Atlantic Recreation Center

Jacksonville Beach: Four Points by Sheraton

Markets at Town Center: Prati Italia

St. Augustine: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Click here for a list of the employers who will be at each location.