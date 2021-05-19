JSO: Man shot in confrontation with suspected car burglars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in stable condition after he suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower body in Jacksonville Wednesday morning.

Police said the man had previously been one victim of several in a string of recent car burglaries in the North Campus Boulevard neighborhood, which is located near Pennykamp Road.

When the man noticed another car burglary was occurring Wednesday, he approached the two men to confront them. He was shot twice and the men fled the area.

Detectives are now looking for any surveillance video in the neighborhood to see if they can better identify the burglars. They are also asking people in the area to check their vehicles and report anything that is missing.

The sheriff’s office also spoke of how important it is to remember to lock your vehicle at night. Some of the vehicles that were burglarized were unlocked, making for an easy target.