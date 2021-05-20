Narcotics deputies raid Middleburg home, arrest 2

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, along with her narcotics deputies and tactical team, on Wednesday raided a Middleburg home and arrested two residents.

Charles McMillan, 41, and Keri Oliver, 42, are charged with the sale and delivery of methamphetamine

On Wednesday morning, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said, its Narcotics Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at the home on Johns Cemetery Road as part of an ongoing investigation. Detectives said they found 3.28 grams of methamphetamine, a box of 12-gauge shotgun shells, three pellet guns, several cellphones believed to be used to set up drug transactions and drug paraphernalia.

The raid took place after deputies said McMillan sold meth to an undercover operative at the home during a controlled buy last week. Deputies also said Oliver did the same thing three weeks ago.

Detectives said this is still an ongoing investigation.

Neighbors, who News4Jax chose not to identify as a safety precaution, said they have previously complained to the Sheriff’s Office about the home.

“It’s a lot of different people day and night, different vehicles,” said a woman who lives nearby. “I hope something is being done.”

“There was a lot of traffic over there, in and out different times of the day, especially at night,” said a man who lives nearby.

In 2019, the same home was raided after deputies said they received complaints during a sheriff neighborhood walk event. During that raid, according to the Sheriff’s Office, multiple people inside the home were arrested on charges related to drug activity and child neglect. That raid also led to other investigations in the area.

“The whole thing is just sad. Absolutely sad,” said the male neighbor.