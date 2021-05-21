COVID cases, community risk going down, White House says

FILE - In this Friday, May 14, 2021, file photo, several fans are seen without masks as they watch the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game in Los Angeles. California's top health official says the state will no longer require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15. State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday, May 21, that dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it's safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions next month. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The White House COVID-19 Response Team announced Friday that the number of cases and community risk of coronavirus are continuing to go down.

The White House said the data are telling a story.

As more people get vaccinated, the trends are heading in the right direction.

The White House said more than 125 million Americans are fully vaccinated. That’s about 38% of the population.

President Joe Biden’s goal is to have 70% of the population with at least one dose by July 4.

As for recent mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he understands why people are still hesitant to take off their masks.

“Fears like that are not irrational,” Fauci said. “You can understand that when people have been following a certain trend for a considerable period of time that it may take time for them to adjust. I would not say that’s irrational. I would say that’s understandable.”

Fauci said it makes sense that people have gotten used to a certain behavior, but now the science is showing that “we can feel comfortable that if you’re fully vaccinated that you’re safe from being infected be it outdoors or indoors” without wearing a mask.