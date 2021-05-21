Jacksonville police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down a missing 11-year-old girl that was last seen just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jenesis Easter was last spotted at the Extended Stay America on Salisbury Road. She was said to have left the area on foot.

Additional details were not provided, but the Sheriff’s Office said investigators are concerned about her safety due to her age.

She’s 5-feet tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black collared shirt with a Sandalwood Middle School logo, tan shorts and white shoes.

If seen, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.