Man taken into custody after woman found dead in San Jose apartment complex

Woman found dead Thursday evening in an apartment on Old Kings Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night, detectives are investigating a woman’s death.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said officers and Jacksonville Fire Rescue were called to the Kings Crossing Apartments off Old Kings Road South for a call of a woman who was found dead just after 8:30 p.m.

Police didn’t release more information, including how the woman died, but said a man was taken into custody and was being interviewed at the time our reporters were briefed.

They said there was no threat to the community, but are asking anyone who has any information about this incident to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.