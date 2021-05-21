Man who entered Jax Beach woman’s apartment charged with burglary, battery

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Police have arrested a 49-year-old man who they said broke into a Jacksonville Beach woman’s home and performed a lewd and lascivious act as she slept on the couch. The woman woke up, pushed him away and ran out of the house.

The break-in happened Thursday night on First Street near Beach Boulevard. Investigators noted her sliding glass door was open.

Jacksonville Beach officers found Scotty Ray Brock, a transient, on the roof of a local shelter. He was arrested and charged with felony battery, burglary and trespassing.