4 violent incidents leave woman dead, 3 men shot

Police investigating a shooting outside The Lofts on Water Street were approached by a man saying he shot someone attempting to rob him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homicide, violent crime and robbery detectives responded to four violent incidents around Jacksonville between Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

8:32 p.m. - Jacksonville police and rescue personnel sent to Kings Crossing Apartments on Old Kings Road South found a 32-year-old woman dead. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office didn’t say how she died but a man was taken into custody for questioning. Detectives said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

12:30 a.m. - Police said a man walked into an emergency room after being struck by a bullet fragment. Doctors said the injury was minor. The man told detectives he heard a pop and realized he was hurt. JSO believes the shooting occurred while the man was walking on Wilson Boulevard near Interstate 295.

12:55 a.m. - A man shot multiple times at an apartment complex on Water Street, just east of Park Street in LaVilla, was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Another man approached officers and said he fired the shots, according to police. The second man said he was defending himself during an armed robbery. Robbery detectives were called to take over the investigation.

2:30 a.m. - A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall at the intersection of Philips Highway and Baymeadows Road. Police said it appears the shooting took place during a fight that broke out as an after-party was going following a business closing. Most of the people involved left before police arrived but at least one witness stayed to help police figure out what happened. The gunman also fled and no suspect or vehicle description was available.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of these incidents to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.