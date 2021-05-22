A man is dead after a shooting overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers responded to calls referring to a person shot off Melson Avenue.

An unidentified man was found dead lying on the road. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gun shots just before 12 a.m. Saturday morning.

News4jax spoke with a woman who says she knows the victim, although his identity has not been confirmed by the police.

She says he was a close family friend, and a father.

She says she was home when the gunshots went off, very close to her house.

Right now police say they’re working to identify the person shot and are speaking with witness who saw what happened.

News4Jax is being told JSO is getting reports of a fight that led up to the shooting. Investigators are working to confirm that.

The woman we spoke with, Victoria, says she heard about the fight but feels this wasn’t the way to go about it.

“He was a good man. He had a big heart and did not deserve this,” Victoria said, “It’s senseless. Have humanity because it doesn’t seem that anyone has that anymore. This world is gone.”

Within the last 48 hours, there’s been multiple shootings in Jacksonville.

A woman was found dead at an apartment on Old Kings Road South, JSO has a man in custody they are questioning.

Bullet fragments hit another man, who wasn’t cooperating with police when questioned.

On Water Street, a man shot someone he says was trying to rob him.

Then on the Southside, a 25-year-old was shot in a parking lot. He is expected to survive. Police don’t have a description of the suspect.

When asked if there’s a threat to the Woodstock community, JSO said witnesses need to speak up so they can find the shooter as soon as possible.

News4Jax is told were in the neighborhood for a long time gathering evidence. That includes canvassing this area, looking for surveillance videos and speaking with neighbors.

The victim was just taken off the scene to the medical exam office for an autopsy.

JSO is working to find out if this is tied to another incident from earlier in the evening.

Two crime scene unit vans were on the scene for hours.